The Hallway: To share or not to share information

In high school, students often undermine each other’s privacy without even knowing it. Every day, I’m hit with questions in the hallways. “What did you get on that test?” and “What did you score on the PSAT?” are among the millions of inquiries thrown at me, and every student around me.

It’s human nature to be curious — I’m not going to pretend I haven’t asked my classmates about scores after a test I didn’t do well on, or found out what grade a friend has in a class.

For some people, being asked things like this is no big deal, and they’ll rattle off answers without a second thought. The truth is, though, that a lot of students just don’t feel comfortable telling anyone their GPA or standardized test scores.

There’s no problem with asking someone questions like these. The issue comes in refusing to accept when someone doesn’t want to answer. Sometimes there are things students wants to keep to themselves, and that should be within their ability to do so, without being questioned.

Too many times, when a test is handed back and I tell someone I’d rather not share my grade, they’ll spend the rest of the period poking their head over my shoulder to find out anyway. When I say I won’t share my ACT scores, people give me confused and annoyed looks, like I’ve denied them something they are owed.

A student’s academic achievements, their grades, their test scores, are the student’s to do what he or she wants. That may mean announcing them to the world or not telling a single soul. The attitude we have of communal knowledge, while it’s not meant to be malicious, puts a lot of kids in uncomfortable situations. Some students are shy. Some are embarrassed by a low mark. Some are simply trying to avoid showing off that they got an A on a test everyone claimed was impossible. There are a million reasons not to want to share scores, and each one of them, no matter how seemingly insignificant, is valid.

No one should feel pressured to share information. Our curiosity stems from a harmless place, but it needs to be muted — we need to learn to take no for an answer.

Teachers sometimes give their input on this topic, usually in the form of a stern lecture to the class with a lot of terrifying eye contact, in which we’re told not to ask anyone’s scores under any circumstances. In reality, the sharing is sometimes helpful for students who are worried about their standing in a class — getting a rough grade is a lot easier when you have some friends to go through it with you — and the idea of all academic information being confidential just isn’t realistic.

A middle ground needs to be met, so that the comforting environment of community provided by sharing experiences doesn’t morph into a peer pressure machine. As is almost always the case, balance is key.

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.