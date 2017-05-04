The Weston Forum

Girls tennis: Weston 5, Brookfield 2

Switching up its singles lineup, the Weston High girl tennis team still defeated Brookfield 5-2 on Thursday, May 4.

Bevin Benson moved up to first singles and was a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Lindsay Zaleski. Rachel Buddenhagen was in the No. 2 spot and posted similar scores to beat Iman Khan 6-2, 6-3.

At third singles, Charlie Glick defeated Lauren McCarthy 6-4, 6-4. Brookfield’s only singles win came at No. 4 when Sarah Silva defeated Claire Kennedy 6-1, 6-1.

Weston took most of the doubles matches as well. Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik were at No. 1 to beat Sarah Egan and Sophie Baluzy 6-0, 6-2.

Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech posted 6-2, 6-0 scores to beat Victoria Shaffer and Keira Frame. Third doubles went to Brookfield with Anuja Patel and Zelfa Harb beating Kayla Zhang and Sammie Godwin.

