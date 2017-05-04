Stopping its winning streak at four games, the Weston High baseball team lost 7-1 to Newtown on Wednesday, May 3.

Newtown scored in each of its first three at bats, getting two in the first with the help of a Weston error and two walks.

Jason Hebner and Ben Harrison singled in the second inning to bring in two more runs.

After Newtown went up 5-0 in the third, Weston scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Dan Covino.

Pitcher Kyle Roche earned the win for Newtown, going even innings, allowing one run, two hits, and striking out nine. Dan Olin took the loss for Trojans, going five innings, surrendering seven runs (two earned), seven hits, and striking out three. Matt Drobner relieved him in the sixth, striking out one and walking one.

Covino and Scott Derene had the only hits for Weston.