The Weston Forum

Baseball: Newtown 7, Weston 1

By Weston Forum on May 4, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Stopping its winning streak at four games, the Weston High baseball team lost 7-1 to Newtown on Wednesday, May 3.

Newtown scored in each of its first three at bats, getting two in the first with the help of a Weston error and two walks.

Jason Hebner and Ben Harrison singled in the second inning to bring in two more runs.

After Newtown went up 5-0 in the third, Weston scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Dan Covino.

Pitcher Kyle Roche earned the win for Newtown, going even innings, allowing one run, two hits, and striking out nine. Dan Olin took the loss for Trojans, going five innings, surrendering seven runs (two earned), seven hits, and striking out three. Matt Drobner relieved him in the sixth, striking out one and walking one.

Covino and Scott Derene had the only hits for Weston.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Newtown 11, Weston 1
  2. Baseball: Weston leaves runners stranded
  3. Baseball: Weston 11, Newtown 4
  4. Baseball: Weston 5, Newtown 4

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Police top salary list of Weston town employees Next Post Softball: Newtown 17, Weston 0
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress