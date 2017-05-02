Scoring early and often, the Weston High baseball team defeated Notre Dame 9-1 on Tuesday, May 2.

Weston scored three runs in each of the first two innings. Colin Donnelly and Dan Santa Maria both singled in the first frame to keep the rally going. The former also singled in the second inning as Weston increased its lead.

The Trojans also scored one run in the sixth and two in the seventh.

On the mound, Ryan Orefice earned the win for Trojans. He went six and two-thirds innings, gave up one run, five hits, and struck out five. Liam Odierna recorded the last out to earn the save.

Dillon Higgins took the loss for Notre Dame Catholic. He threw six innings with seven runs, eight hits, and two strikeouts.

Vallela, Covino, and Donnelly all had two hits to lead Trojans.