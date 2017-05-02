The Weston Forum

Philbrick will host ‘Forensic Conversation’ this Sunday

By Redding Pilot on May 2, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

Jane Philbrick and her TILL team are proposing a redevelopment plan for a wire mill site in Georgetown off Route 107.

Today’s Industrial Living Landscapes (TILL), an organization founded by Reddingite Jane Philbrick that is currently researching the development possibilities of the Gilbert & Bennett wire mill site, will host a “Community Forensics Presentation and Roundtable” on the law and financing of the Georgetown Land Development Co.’s failed redevelopment of the Gilbert & Bennett wire mill on Sunday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

According to Philbrick, “an unexpected but fruitful outcome” of a meeting she hosted in March about the wire mill site is that TILL has been “receiving material sent by frustrated community people pursuing their own independent research into the G&B quagmire.”

“The logical next step is to gather this material for the community to review together,” she said.

According to Philbrick, the town of Redding has previously provided “clarity on the ‘what’ of the problem,” but the “why and how” questions still need to be answered.

“An informed community engaged in a transparent process yields our best outcome,” Philbrick said.

Town meeting

The Town of Redding will also host a meeting on the current progress of foreclosure proceedings relative to the Gilbert & Bennett site at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Redding Community Center.

Related posts:

  1. First Selectman to host meeting on Gilbert & Bennett
  2. Brownfield expert to make presentation on G’Town Wire Mill on March 26
  3. ‘A Fresh Approach’ to Gilbert & Bennett presentation is on March 26
  4. Philbrick: ‘Conventional development will not work’ at Georgetown Wire Mill site

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post The Drive at 12:30: Navigating transitions and self-doubt Next Post Girls golf: Weston 225, Bunnell 264
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress