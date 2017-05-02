Weston health district holds free skin cancer screening

The Westport Weston Health District and Fairfield County Dermatologists will host their annual free skin cancer screening on Sunday, May 7, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the health district, 180 Bayberry Lane, Westport.

Screening is free and no appointment is necessary.

For additional information, call Monica Wheeler RN at 203-227-9571, ext. 242.

The American Academy of Dermatology states that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of a lifetime. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and it is increasing in incidence.

Melanoma is the most common form of cancer for young adults 25-29 years old, and the second most common form of cancer for youth 15-25.

Adults, children and teenagers are encouraged to attend this important screening. Full body screenings will be available for all interested attendees.