The Weston Forum

Weston health district holds free skin cancer screening

By Weston Forum on May 2, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Westport Weston Health District is holding a free skin cancer screening this Sunday.

The Westport Weston Health District is holding a free skin cancer screening this Sunday.

The Westport Weston Health District and Fairfield County Dermatologists will host their annual free skin cancer screening on Sunday, May 7, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the health district, 180 Bayberry Lane, Westport.

Screening is free and no appointment is necessary.  

For additional information, call Monica Wheeler RN at 203-227-9571, ext. 242.

The American Academy of Dermatology states that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of a lifetime. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and it is increasing in incidence.

Melanoma is the most common form of cancer for young adults 25-29 years old, and the second most common form of cancer for youth 15-25.

Adults, children and teenagers are encouraged to attend this important screening. Full body screenings will be available for all interested attendees.

Related posts:

  1. Westport Weston Health District hosts free skin cancer screening
  2. Weston health district sponsors free skin cancer screening
  3. Weston Health District: Flu is on the rise
  4. Weston Health District: The opioid crisis has hit home

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Weston holds Shredding Day this Saturday Next Post James Naughton and family host A Tribute to Pamela
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress