Despite having two-players tie for the medalist spot, the Weston High girls golf lost 211-230 to Masuk on Monday, May 1, at Aseptuck Valley Country Club.

Both Halley Melito and Sarah Johnson tied with rounds of 51. Carolyn Zech also broke 60 with a 57.

Also scoring for the team, Julia Schreder had a 71.

Lauralton Hall also remained out of reach, defeating Weston 211-230 that afternoon as well. Liz Garfield was the medalists for the Crusaders with a 44.