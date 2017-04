One bad inning in particular hurt the Weston High softball team in a 5-0 loss to Pomperaug on Friday, April 28.

Pomperaug scored all of its runs in the top of the fifth.

Jordan Klebanow had both of Weston’s hits.

Kaitlyn Flood drove in four runs for Pomperaug.

Annalise Icatar pitched seven innings for Weston, striking out seven. Weston’s defense did not back her up as it committed four errors.