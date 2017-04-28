Grabbing an early lead, the Weston High baseball team defeated Pomperaug 10-2 on Friday, April 28.

Trojans took the lead for good in the second inning. Zack Clevenger singled, scoring one run.

Five more came in the fifth, courtesy of single by Colin Donnelly and Jake Cavicchia, a stolen base, and a single by Clevenger.

The Trojans had 12 hit. Matt Drobner, Clevenger, Donnelly, Dan Covino, and Will Vallela each had two hits.

Ryan Orefice earned the win for Trojans, going five and a third innings, giving up one run, three hits, and striking out four. Liam Odierna got the save.