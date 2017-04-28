Editorial: Green Up

It’s time to do some spring cleaning in Weston. There are two events this Saturday that people of all ages can take part in to do something “green” for the town.

The first event is Green Up Day, when residents are asked to pick up trash and debris lining town streets and open spaces.

You can work together in groups, as some Scout troops and civic organizations do, or individually by picking up trash in your neighborhood.

Not sure where to start? Meet at Norfield Church at 8:15 on Saturday morning, and the Kiwanis Club will hand you a garbage bag and assign you a stretch of road.

The other “green” thing is Household Hazardous Waste Day, also known as “Good Riddance Day.”

This a great way for Weston residents to get rid of hazardous waste materials. You can dispose of items for free from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the town garage, 78 Old Hyde Road. Proof of residency is required.

Many household items contain hazardous substances that pose health and environmental risks. Improper disposal of certain household toxins can contaminate well water because these chemicals cannot be removed by the earth’s natural filtering process.

Acceptable items for disposal include acids, aerosols, ammonia cleaners, antifreeze, disinfectants, drain openers, flea powder, furniture polish, gasoline, herbicides, household batteries, household cleaners, insecticides, kerosene, mercury thermometers, mothballs, motor oils, oven cleaner, oil-based paint, paint remover, paint thinner, pesticides, photo chemicals, rust and spot removers, stain removers, swimming pool chemicals, toilet bowl cleaners, transmission fluid, turpentine, and varnishes.

Unacceptable items include latex paints and smoke detectors, which may be disposed of safely in the trash; pesticides containing dioxin 2, 4, 5 T and its derivatives; etiologicals; kepone; pentachlorophenol; explosives; gas cylinders; pathologicals; PCBs; radioactive materials; infectious materials; and shock-sensitive materials.

There’s something very satisfying about pitching in and making a difference. Do your part this Saturday to help keep Weston green.