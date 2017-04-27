With two players reaching personal milestones, the Weston High girls lacrosse team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield 15-7 on Thursday, April 27.

The Trojans, who never trailed, went up 8-0 before Notre Dame netted its first goal with a little more than a minute left in the first half, which ended with Weston up 9-2.

The lead grew as large as 15-2 before Weston eased up its attack.

Madison Wilson (pictured) led Weston with five goals. She also had an assist.

Taylor Moore, who broke the school career scoring record in Weston’s previous game, netted three, including her 300th. She had three assists.

Grace Toner also had three goals. Nicole Werner scored two, giving her 100 points for her high school career.

Mimi Fellowes (two assists), Julia Garbee and Lindsay Harris each scored a goal.

Olivia Ferdinand and Maddy Lustberg shared time in goal for Weston, making seven and two saves, respectively.

Kate Ciuto led Notre Dame with six goals.