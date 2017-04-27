News Alert: Weston budgets pass at referendum

The 2017-18 town, school and capital budgets all passed at the referendum today at Weston Town Hall.

The total vote count was 580 which includes 109 votes immediately following the Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM) and 15 absentee ballots.

The questions and total votes:



Question One: Shall the town operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?

Yes 507

No 71



Question Two: Shall the Board of Education operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?

Yes 483

No 97



Question Three: Shall the capital budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?

Yes 493

No 85

The approved budget numbers:

Town operating budget: $12,766,865, a 2.15% increase.

Education operating budget: $49,907,522, a 2.05% increase.

Capital budget: $986,687, a 15% decrease. In addition, the capital budget will be offset by $380,000 from the capital reserve and a special revenue fund.

The Board of Finance will officially set the mill rate at an upcoming meeting.

Following the vote, Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel said she wanted to thank town officials for their hard work putting the budgets together, the poll workers, and the public who attended the ATBM and came out to vote.