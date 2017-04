Author Annabel Monaghan is presenting her latest book, Does This Volvo Make My Butt Look Big? on Thursday, April 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Weston Library Community Room.

The book is touted as a funny and honest peek behind the curtain into the messy and wonderful moments of family life — not the heavily filtered ones seen on Instagram. The talk is sponsored by the Friends of the Weston Library.