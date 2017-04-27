Dominating the competition, the Weston High girls track and field team was off to a flying start, beating Bunnell (105-45), Masuk 113-35 and Notre Dame (116-9) in the season-opener on a blustery Tuesday, April 18.

The Trojans delivered strong performances in the field events and relays to earn the victory. Sophia Rico led the way for the girls in both the pole vault and the long jump, winning the former with a height of nine feet. Russell took second with eight. Rico also grabbed first in the long jump with a leap of 15’ 4”, followed closely by Hannah Greene with 15’ 3”.

Weston also notched first and second in the javelin as Allie Dyment edged teammate Georgia Burkhard by seven inches with a toss of 84’ 1’. Weston’s final field event triumph occurred in the high jump, where Caroline Wertlieb, Hannah Greene and Lizzy Murphy all tied for second at 4’ 6”.

Eliza Kleban posted Weston’s sole victory in the 800 meters, running a 2:36. In the relays, Weston dominated. In the 4×100, the team of Maia Kesselmark, Greene, Emily Prackup and Rico won in a swift 52.5 seconds. The 4×400 squad of Prackup, Kesselmark, Emma Radisch and Michelle Gutowski also took first (4:28).

Coach Matt Medve was encouraged by the team’s good start and emphasized that the girls “will have to keep building upon their successes and stay healthy.”

Weston competes in the O’Grady Relays on Saturday at Danbury High and is at Newtown on Tuesday at 4, also taking on New Milford.