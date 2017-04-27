The attack went from one end of the spectrum to the other for the Weston High girls lacrosse team in its two most recent games.

The Trojans put on a scoring festival when they hosted Pomperaug on Tuesday, April 18. In fact, it was their highest-scoring game of the season to date, resulting in a 21-15 win.

Pomperaug showed it was also capable of putting the ball in the net with a couple of quick goals in the opening minute. However, the Trojans soon got in gear and did not let up.

Weston’s attack was led by Taylor Moore with seven goals. She also had an assist.

Grace Toner netted five and also had an assist. Maddie Wilson scored four.

Nicole Werner had two goals and led in assists, with three. Julia Garbee, Alex Manoni and Emma Thom each scored a goal.

Olivia Ferdinand and Maddy Lustberg shared time in goal for Weston, making nine and three saves, respectively.

Putting the ball in the net proved a lot more difficult when Weston visited Ridgefield in a non-league contest on Saturday.

In their most difficult game of the season, the Trojans fell 18-5.

Moore and Wilson each scored two goals for the Trojans. Mimi Fellows netted one.

Lustberg made nine saves in goal for Weston, now 6-2. It hosts Notre Dame today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. and visits Stamford on Tuesday at 4.