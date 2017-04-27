The Weston Forum

Girls lacrosse: Attack runs hot and cold

By Weston Forum on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Weston High’s Nicole Werner looks for an open teammate during a girls lacrosse game against Ridgefield on Saturday, April 22. Weston lost 18-5. — Scott Mullin photo

The attack went from one end of the spectrum to the other for the Weston High girls lacrosse team in its two most recent games.

The Trojans put on a scoring festival when they hosted Pomperaug on Tuesday, April 18. In fact, it was their highest-scoring game of the season to date, resulting in a 21-15 win.

Pomperaug showed it was also capable of putting the ball in the net with a couple of quick goals in the opening minute. However, the Trojans soon got in gear and did not let up.

Weston’s attack was led by Taylor Moore with seven goals. She also had an assist.

Grace Toner netted five and also had an assist. Maddie Wilson scored four.

Nicole Werner had two goals and led in assists, with three. Julia Garbee,  Alex Manoni and Emma Thom each scored a goal.

Olivia Ferdinand and Maddy Lustberg shared time in goal for Weston, making nine and three saves, respectively.

Putting the ball in the net proved a lot more difficult when Weston visited Ridgefield in a non-league contest on Saturday.

In their most difficult game of the season, the Trojans fell 18-5.

Moore and Wilson each scored two goals for the Trojans. Mimi Fellows netted one.

Lustberg made nine saves in goal for Weston, now 6-2. It hosts Notre Dame today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. and visits Stamford on Tuesday at 4.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Weston prevails over Pomperaug
  2. Girls lacrosse: Weston 10, Pomperaug 7
  3. Girls lacrosse: Historic win for Weston
  4. Girls lacrosse: Pomperaug 14, Weston 10

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Trojans take three in a row Next Post Boys golf: Trojans top Wildcats, Lancers
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress