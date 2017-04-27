Pitching was on target for the Weston High varsity baseball games last week.

Not only did the Trojans win all three, they gave up only a combined five runs. They are now in first place in the South-West Conference Patriot Division.

Hosting Westhill last Tuesday, April 18, Weston had Ryan Orefice on the mound in a 6-2 non-league win.

The Trojans took an early lead in the first inning. With two outs, Colin Donnelly drove in two runs with a triple and then scored on a passed ball.

A walk, an error and a single accounted for the Vikings’ first run in the top of the third, but the Trojans increased the lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the frame on Scott Derene’s two-run homer and got their last run in the fourth on an error

The Trojans had six hits in the game. Derene and Jake Cavicchia each had two hits, with the former hitting a two-run homer in the third inning.

Orefice pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs and five hits, and striking out five.

Matt Masi took the loss for Westhill. He threw two and a third innings, giving up five runs and three hits, and striking out two.

It was much tighter when the Trojans visited Masuk the next day. Although the Trojans managed just three hits, they were enough for a 2-1 win.

Weston went ahead for good in the top of the third on an RBI single by Will Vallela. It added another in the sixth, taking advantage of a couple of Masuk errors.

Clevenger pitched a complete game, allowing one run, two hits, and seven strikeouts. Nick Lorusso took the loss for Masuk, going five and a third innings, allowing two runs and two hits, and striking out 10.

Vallela, Cavicchia, and Clevenger all had hits.

Dan Olin took the mound the next day when the Trojans visited Immaculate. The Trojans managed another complete-game pitching performance for a 7-2 win.

The Trojans scored two runs in the first inning. A two-out double by Colin Donnelly drove in one and the Trojans added another on an error.

Weston scored another in each of the second, third and fifth frames before finishing with two in the top of the seventh.

Two errors in the bottom of the first helped Immaculate score its first run and it added another in the seventh.

Weston had nine hits. Cavicchia had three hits and Covino had two. Covino, Donnelly, Cavicchia, Jamie Klein, and Clevenger each drove in a run.

Olin allowed three hits with five strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs in the win.

Now 6-3 overall, Weston hosts Pomperaug on Friday at 4:15 p.m., is at Stratford on Monday at 6 and hosts Newtown on Wednesday at 4:15.