Getting its first win of the season, the Weston High girls golf team defeated Immaculate 245-262 at Aspetuck Valley Country Club on Monday, April 24.

Sarah Johnson was the medalist for the match and the only golfer to shoot under 50, finishing with a 49 for nine holes. Halley Melito was next with a 59.

Abby West shoy a 66 and Claire Magee finished with a 71.