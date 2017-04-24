Continuing its domination of the competition in the South-West Conference, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated Newtown 7-0 at home on Monday, April 24.

Weston won all of the matched in straight sets. The lone sweep was at first singles and featured Cayla Koch defeating Marie Ann Tomaj 6-0, 6-0.

Ally D’Aquila was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Amanda Berry at second singles. At third singles, Rachel Finkle posted 6-3, 6-0 scores over Amanda Conrod. Also getting a win, Rachel Buddenhagen defeated Megan Cooney 6-3, 6-4 at fourth singles.

Just missing a sweep at first doubles, Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik had 6-1.6-0 scores against Emily McCoy and Tessa Leon-Gambetta. Mariel Zech and Audrey Levine had 6-4, 6-2 scores in a win over Julia Anderson and Sophie Wolfman at second doubles.

Forming the third doubles team, Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman were 6-3, 6-3 winners over Julia Kern and Hayley Lambert.