The Weston Forum

Girls tennis: Weston 7, Newtown 0

By Weston Forum on April 24, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Continuing its domination of the competition in the South-West Conference, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated Newtown 7-0 at home on Monday, April 24.
Weston won all of the matched in straight sets. The lone sweep was at first singles and featured Cayla Koch defeating Marie Ann Tomaj 6-0, 6-0.

Ally D’Aquila was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Amanda Berry at second singles. At third singles, Rachel Finkle posted 6-3, 6-0 scores over Amanda Conrod. Also getting a win, Rachel Buddenhagen defeated Megan Cooney 6-3, 6-4 at fourth singles.

Just missing a sweep at first doubles, Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik had 6-1.6-0 scores against Emily McCoy and Tessa Leon-Gambetta. Mariel Zech and Audrey Levine had 6-4, 6-2 scores in a win over Julia Anderson and Sophie Wolfman at second doubles.

Forming the third doubles team, Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman were 6-3, 6-3 winners over Julia Kern and Hayley Lambert.

Related posts:

  1. Girls tennis: First match may be indication
  2. Girls tennis: Trojans edge Nighthawks
  3. Girls tennis: Newtown 5, Weston 2
  4. Girls tennis: Weston 7, Newtown 0

Tags: , ,

Previous Post DEEP reminds residents to be bear aware Next Post Girls golf: Weston 245, Immaculate 262
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress