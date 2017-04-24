Classic Weston cars featured in Concours d’Caffeine

The Concours d’Caffeine in Westport will showcase a number of classic cars including two from Weston — Alden Sherman’s 1938 Bugatti Type 57C and Jim Petty’s 1960 Porsche 356 Super 90 Roadster.

The Concours is an informal gathering of car enthusiasts, where proud drivers congregate to kick tires, enjoy relaxed conversation with other enthusiasts and have a cup of coffee.

Hosted by The Concours Consulting Partners, owners of domestic and foreign sports cars, classic and collectible cars and those interested in viewing beautiful vehicles and talking with their owners, are invited to the event which is being held Sunday April 30, starting at 8 a.m. Several area car clubs plan to be in attendance.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., those owners who have registered for the Sunday Tour d’Caffeine will depart, following a route designed by Rich and Jean Taylor of Vintage Rallies of Sharon, meandering through lower Fairfield County and finishing at the Hayfields Market, where the drivers and their passengers will enjoy a special lunch provided by the market. Participants in the tour will receive a commemorative license plate and a gift bag from Hagerty Insurance and other sponsors.

This event is a fundraiser for the Westport Police Benevolent Association’s Scholarship Foundation.

The fee for the tour and lunch is $75 for car and two people. Additional lunch vouchers may be purchased. Click here for information on how to register for the Tours.