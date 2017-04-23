Editorial: Vote Yes

Following this week’s Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM), Weston taxpayers who didn’t vote immediately after that meeting will have the chance to vote on the proposed 2017-18 town, education, and capital budgets on Thursday, April 27.

Voting will be held in the Weston Town Hall Meeting Room from noon until 8 p.m.

Because this vote involves taxes, voters qualified to cast ballots include registered voters and also U.S. citizens on the Weston grand list owning property of $1,000 or more. Remember to bring identification, such as a driver’s license, credit card, or utility bill, in order to expedite the voting process.

This year’s budget was crafted under duress, and the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education and Board of Finance are to be commended for their hard work.

Gov. Dannel Malloy hit the town with a whammy when he announced a state budget plan that would require Weston to pay $2.35 million, one-third of the cost of a teacher pension program that the state has historically covered in full. He has also proposed zeroing out the Educational Cost Sharing grant over the course of a couple of years, which would cost Weston $948,800.

When the state budget proposal came to light, Weston officials mulled over various possibilities while formulating the town and school budgets and decided to add provisos saying the boards would make budget reductions as are necessary and appropriate when sufficient information is received regarding state budget cuts and/or increased expenses.

This is a prudent course of action, considering that the state budget has not yet been voted on. No one can say for sure what the budget impact will be on Weston.

In light of this scenario, the town, education, and capital budgets are reasonable, and all deserve resounding “Yes” votes.

While there is little controversy with the proposed budgets this year, Westonites shouldn’t take the budget vote for granted. We all know what happened in 2015 when there was a very light turnout at the polls and the education budget failed by just five votes.

Every vote counts, every vote matters. Make your voice heard at the polls on April 27.