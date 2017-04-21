The League of Women Voters of Weston is holding an “action forum” opposing off-reservation gambling on Saturday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall. The topic is “Gambling: Is It Good for Connecticut? Do We Need More?”

Invited speakers are former Congressman Robert Steele and Tony Hwang, Weston’s state senator.

According to the league, in the state legislature at this time are several bills and other possible routes by which gambling could further insinuate itself into the fabric of local communities.

The League of Women Voters of Connecticut has joined a coalition opposing these measures.

In 1994, the LWVCT adopted a position opposing additional forms of gambling in the state.

Steele is the author of The Curse: Big-Time Gambling’s Seduction of a Small New England Town, published after the first Native American casino in Connecticut was built in Ledyard.

Hwang (R-28) is a leading voice at the legislature opposing bills including HB 7319, the subject of an April 17 public hearing. This bill would open the gates to a flood of alternatives that could wreak havoc with communities around the state, according to the league.

The full title of HB 7319: An Act Concerning a Request for Proposals for a Casino Gaming Facility in the State. Its stated intent: To require the commissioners of consumer protection and economic and community development to jointly develop and issue a request for proposals to develop, manage, operate, and maintain a possible casino gaming facility in the state.

The public is invited to attend this forum.