The Weston Forum

Aspetuck Land Trust holds hikes in Weston and Easton

By Weston Forum on April 21, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Aspetuck Land Trust is holding a wildflower hike at Trout Brook Valley in Weston.

The Aspetuck Land Trust is holding a wildflower hike at Trout Brook Valley in Weston.

Hawk walk

Local hawk-bander Larry Fischer will lead a spring hawk walk in the orchard of the 1,009 acre Trout Brook Valley Preserve in Easton/Weston on Saturday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m. The 100+ acre orchard fields are an important habitat for hawks flying down the east coast flyway.

Wildflower walk

Spring ephemerals hike with Anthony Zemba, environmental specialist/ certified ecologist/soil scientist will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 1-3 p.m., at Trout Brook Valley, Bradley Road, Weston. Zemba will be searching for spring ephemerals — a group of wildflowers that only bloom early in the growing season before the overhead canopy of trees and shrubs leaf out. He also will talk about the ecological role that these curious plants play in the forest ecology.

Stone walls walk

Aspetuck Land Trust Board Member, Alan Goldbecker will lead a walk through the 40-acre Poindexter Preserve in Easton on Saturday, April 29, from 10-11:30 a.m. The preserve is a good example of old Connecticut farm land returning to forest with lots of stone walls. Wear sturdy shoes and protection from deer ticks which are present at this time of year.

To reserve a spot for any of these hikes, email RSVP contact with your name, date(s), and number in party to [email protected]. If unsure of weather, call 203-331-1906 the morning of hike for status. Wear appropriate clothes, shoes, and bring a water bottle. There is a 30 person maximum per hike. For more information, visit aspetucklandtrust.org.

Related posts:

  1. Aspetuck Land Trust sets 50th anniversary celebration for members
  2. Aspetuck Land Trust holds spring hikes
  3. Land trust hires James Wood as first nature preserve ranger
  4. Troy mulches blueberry bushes in Easton for Earth Day

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Weston teams soar at Odyssey of the Mind competition Next Post Weston League of Women Voters holds forum on off-reservation gambling
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress