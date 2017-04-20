Weston budget referendum is Thursday, April 27

The adjourned budget referendum for qualified voters is being held Thursday, April 27, from noon to 8 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

There are three questions on the ballot:

Question One: Shall the town operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

Question Two: Shall the Board of Education operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

Question Three: Shall the capital budget for fiscal year 2017-18 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved? Yes or No

As of the time of The Forum’s publishing deadline, the proposed budget numbers are:

Town operating budget: $12,766,865, a 2.15% increase.

Education operating budget: $49,907,522, a 2.05% increase.

Capital budget: $986,687, a 15% decrease. In addition, the capital budget will be offset by $380,000 from the capital reserve and a special revenue fund.

In light of potential education budget cuts from the state, the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education have added provisos to their budgets stating that as and when sufficient information is received regarding state budget cuts and/or increased expenses, the boards will make such budget reductions as are necessary and appropriate.