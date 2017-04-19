The Weston Forum

Spring for Abilis Gala supports those with special needs

By HAN Network on April 19, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for individuals with special needs and their families, will hold its Spring for Abilis Gala event on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., at The Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. The Gala is part of Abilis’ 65th anniversary year celebration and will include a special champagne reception for higher level donors, sponsors, table hosts, and community leaders at 6:30 p.m.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner and dancing, as well as silent and live auctions. Auction items include a one-week Nantucket escape at a private residence, a catered dinner for 12, and a New York Islanders ice hockey package for 6 in the owner’s suite with dinner, meet and greets, and Zamboni rides for kids.

Tickets are available at abilis.us — click on May 6 for online registration link or visit 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

The gala co-chairs are Margot Michalski, Adriana Ospina and Martha Perry. All three have very strong connections to Abilis. Michalski, of Greenwich, is an Abilis Board member and her brother Ian participates in one of Abilis’ day programs. Ospina, of Greenwich, and Mrs. Perry of New Canaan, are both mothers of young adults in the Abilis Life Skills Program in Greenwich. The co-chairs’ passion and commitment to Abilis is fueling their desire to make Spring for Abilis a fun, festive, and successful event for the extended community.

For tickets, sponsorships, journal ads, auction donations, and more event information, visit 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

Adriana Ospina daughter Ali Abilis Greenwich residents -- Spring for Abilis Gala co-chair Adriana Ospina, with her daughter Alejandra, both of Greenwich. Not pictured are the other co-chairs Margot Michalski and Marta Ross. — Photo credit: Abilis

Adriana Ospina daughter Ali Abilis Greenwich residents — Spring for Abilis Gala co-chair Adriana Ospina, with her daughter Alejandra, both of Greenwich. Not pictured are the other co-chairs Margot Michalski and Marta Ross. — Photo credit: Abilis

Martha Ross of New Canaan, a co-chair for the 65th anniversary Spring for Abilis Gala, with her son Ross who participates in Abilis' programs. Not pictured are the other co-chairs, Adriana Ospina and Margot Michalski. — Photo credit: Abilis

Martha Ross of New Canaan, a co-chair for the 65th anniversary Spring for Abilis Gala, with her son Ross who participates in Abilis’ programs. Not pictured are the other co-chairs, Adriana Ospina and Margot Michalski. — Photo credit: Abilis

 

Related posts:

  1. Tickets on sale for Near & Far Aid’s annual Spring Gala
  2. Operation Hope holds ‘Aloha’ gala fund-raiser May 4
  3. Alzheimer’s Association sets fifth annual Celebrating Hope 2017
  4. Operation Fuel releases statewide Energy Affordability Gap study

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Wishing to be near the ocean Next Post American Lung Association releases ‘State of the Air’ report
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress