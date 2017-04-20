A promising start eventually turned sour for the Weston High boys lacrosse team when it visited Joel Barlow.

The Trojans did a fair job of holding off their opponent for part of the first half on Tuesday, April 11. Once Barlow got its attack in motion it was hard to stop as the Trojans came up short 15-8.

Weston struck in the first minute on a goal by Alec Steinberg before the Falcons tied it courtesy of a goal by Tyler Starrett. Although Steinberg again put his team out front later in the frame, it marked the last time the Trojans would have the lead.

The second period was all Barlow, which put six straight goals on the board, including four straight by Starrett, to put the hosts up 7-2 at halftime.

Barlow’s run continued into the second half with a pair of goals by Grayson DiMiceli within the span of less than a minute. Steinberg stopped the run with his third goal with seven minutes left in the third frame, but Barlow did not relent, stretching its lead to 12-4 early in the fourth quarter to keep a safe distance.

Steinberg led Weston with six goals. Ryan Werner and Quentin Catalano each scored one. The former also had two assists. James Goetz had one assist.

Owen Shapiro made 13 saves in goal for Weston, which visits Brien McMahon today (Thursday) at 7 p.m., is home to East Catholic on Saturday at 1 and visits Newtown on Tuesday at 7.