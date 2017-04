The Weston Volunteer Fire Department is holding an open house on Sunday, April 23, in honor of Volunteer Firefighter Day.

The Norfield firehouse at 56 Norfield Road, behind town hall, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meet some of the department’s new EMTs and firefighters. Fire trucks, ambulances and UTVs will be on display and there will be other activities as well.