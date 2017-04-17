Softball: Weston 12. Stratford 2

Improving its record to 5-2, the Weston High softball team defeated Stratford 12-2 on Monday, April 17.

Stratford jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a pair of walks dropped third strikes and errors led to both runs.

Weston quickly got back into the game. Julia Neufeld singled and scored on Jordan Klebanow’s hit. Sam Hurwitz and Taylor Krumwiede walked and Klebenow stole home to tie it.

In the second starting pitcher Hurwitz worked around a walk and Stratford’s only hit by striking out the side. Weston went ahead in the bottom of the third. Hurwitz walked, Meg Brennan singled, Emily Maestri and Sam Phillips walked to push home a run and Neufeld hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2.

In the bottom of the fourth Annalise Icatar walked and Hurwitz singled. After a wild pitch brought in one run, Brennan plated the sixth run with her second single. A pair of errors and walks to Klebenow, Icatar, Hurwitz and Brennan accounted for three more runs to make it 9-2.

In the bottom of the sixth Weston tacked on three runs, thanks to a four walks, a single, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly.

The top of the seventh had Stratford get another couple of walks but catcher Klebanow caught the would be base stealer and Hurwitz struck out the last hitter for her 12th of the game.