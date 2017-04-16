Commentary: Why build a dog park in Weston?

In February 2016 a simple question was posted on a Weston Facebook page — Who thinks there should be a dog park in Weston? Immediately the post was swamped with comments saying, Yes! From that, the Weston Dog Park was born.

Weston Dog Park Inc. is a 501(c)(3), formed by a group of Weston citizens whose goal was to create and maintain a dog park in Weston. The town chose Mark Harper to lead the project. Mark, who has lived in Weston his entire life and is a strong protector of open space land, looked at all the viable options before identifying the Moore property on Davis Hill Road for the dog park site.

This property is 36 acres of municipal land purchased in 2003 for approximately $2.3 million in taxpayer dollars. According to the deed, it was not intended to remain open space land and its purpose was designated for “any general municipal purpose.”

Over the past year the application has gone before the Conservation and Parks and Recreation commissions, both of which unanimously approved the application for this property. The application is now before Planning and Zoning, and then will return to the Board of Selectmen.

A dog park is a wonderful amenity to a town. In August 2016, the National Association of Realtors ranked dog parks in the top 10 amenities most requested by buyers. Parks ranked No. 1 overall. Dog parks tied for second place, above libraries, community pools, coffee shops, and farmers’ markets.

Dog parks create a sense of community and offer socialization for both people and dogs. A dog park in Weston would be a place for people to meet up, where there are so few places in Weston to do so. As one of our supporters said, “It’s a place that can unite people in the community and have conversations with people you might otherwise never have met.” It’s great for dogs, too. Everywhere we go in town, we meet people and their dogs that are very excited about a potential dog park in Weston.

Due to the neighbors’ concerns about the hours of operation, we are planning on changing the hours to 8 a.m. to dusk on weekdays and 9 a.m. to dusk on weekends.

The entire project will take up approximately seven acres, leaving the other 29 acres untouched pristine woods, unless the town decides otherwise. Of all municipal uses, the dog park will probably be the least burdensome to the property.

We encourage everyone to visit our Facebook page, Weston Dog Park, CT, to learn more about the project and view videos of local dog parks to learn what actually goes on at a dog park. Visit our website for more information — westondogpark.org. You can contact us at [email protected]. We hope to see everyone at the P&Z meeting at 7 p.m. on April 17 at the library, and the selectmen meetings in the coming months. In the meantime, thank you for your support, and we hope to meet you at the park.