Rallying in the second half, the Weston High girls lacrosse team defeated host Norwalk 14-12 on Saturday, April 15.

Weston, which trailed 8-7 at halftime, tightened up its defense a bit and kept up the pace on attack.

Grace Toner led Weston with five goals. She also had one assist.

Nicole Werner and Taylor Moore each scored four with the former having two assists. Madison Wilson scored one goal.

Lily LAren led Norwalk with five goals.

Olivia Ferdinand made 15 saves in goal for Weston.