Bouncing back from a 10-stroke loss to Immaculate, the Weston High boys golf team defeated New Fairfield 180-217 on Thursday, April 13, at home at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Matt Lagana paced Weston with a 42 and was the medalist for the match. Wes Patel followed closely behind him with a 44. Rob Waltzman and Tyler Melito each shot a 47.

Also playing in the match, Connor Meccay carded a 50. Grant Gulino continues to improve in No. 6 spot and shot a 51.