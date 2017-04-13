As the level of competition around it increases, the Weston High girls golf team must respond in kind if it is going to reach its goals for the 2017 season.

Eighth-year head coach Jason Akacki has seen the level of competition spike, due to the increase in popularity of girls golf in the last 10 years. He hopes his team can improve along with it.

“Every year it gets tougher and tougher to make the state tournament and win our conference,” said Akacki, whose team starts the season this week. “We are striving to qualify for states and win the Patriot Division and finish at the top in our conference tournament.”

Officially practicing for more than two weeks now, the Trojans have had limited time on the course due to weather and wet conditions. They did, however, get time at driving ranges in Shelton and Fairfield and have also worked extensively on putting.

“We had a tremendous amount of time to work on our putting in the past week and hope that translates into fewer putts and eliminates wasted strokes,” said Akacki. “We struggled a bit on and around the green last year and we are poised to cut strokes within the 75-yard range.”

Finishing with a 611 record last season, the Trojans later finished fifth at the South-West Conference Tournament. Out to improve their performance in both, they have to do it without former captains Clemmie Fellowes and Julianne Zech, both regular scorers.

“It will be tough replacing players that were skilled golfers and showed amazing leadership, but my captains this year will do a nice job of filling that void,” said Akacki.

Leading the team this year are senior Julia Schreder and juniors Sara Johnson and Halley Melito. All have varsity experience.

They are part of a 13-player roster, the largest Weston has had under Akacki’s guidance. Also back are junior Abby West and sophomore Carolyn Zech.

Weston also returns three golfers who are only in their second year. Junior Claire Magee will see some playing time, according to Akacki. Also back are junior Abby Winzig and sophomore Bella Tartaglia.

“Our team is great off the tee and found the fairly nicely last year,” said Akacki. “We also have a great attitude of not letting one hole destroy a whole round. We have a ton of fun and our team culture displays a family-like atmosphere that will help us reach our preseason goals.”