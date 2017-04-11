The Hallway: Make the most of every moment

Dear Class of 2017,

When this column comes out, we will all have reached a conclusion to a difficult and nearly two-year-long journey in our lives: the college process. We’ve received all of our decisions and many of us have chosen which school we will be attending next year. Some of us are still unsure, and for us, this April will be filled with our final college visits as we make the decision that will define the next four years of our lives.

So congratulations! You did it! You got through the SATs, the ACTs, the applications, the visits, and the interviews. You built a résumé by playing sports and music, acting, volunteering, planning activities for the class, leading clubs, making friends, and inevitably, doing a little learning.

You waited nervously as decision day approached, sleeping less than usual and checking College Confidential far too often. Even if you didn’t get into the school you wanted to, even if you’re unhappy with your options, you can rest easy knowing that you did the best you could, and that it’s all over now.

It’s time to look at the future, Class of 2017 — a time of hope and possibility. It’s time to find your future roommate and time to get completely decked out in your school’s gear. It’s time to get excited about college. The next four years of your life are going to be awesome.

But it’s also time to realize that we won’t be in Weston for much longer. Pretty soon we’ll all be off to different parts of the United States, and some of us will even be traveling to different countries. These places will be void of the familiarity of Weston. We won’t be able to walk into the supermarket and see five people that we know. We’ll have to realize that not everyone knows what a Dirty Bird is and that “Kinderland” is a foreign concept to most.

We also won’t be able to say goodnight to our parents and our dogs every night or eat lunch with the same friends we’ve had since kindergarten. And that’s a little sad.

That’s why we should make every moment of our last couple of weeks at Weston High School count. Spend time with your family and friends. Thank your teachers for helping shape your life. Enjoy your last sporting events, concerts and theater productions. Fall asleep in class one more time. (Can’t do that in college!)

Sure, there’s not much around here but trees, but this is where you grew up. Take a look around you and realize that for the most part, you’ve been pretty lucky to call Weston your home.

Sincerely,

Julia Schreder

The Hallway is a weekly column written on a rotating basis by Weston High School students.