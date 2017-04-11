The Weston Forum

Congressman Jim Himes talks to Y’s Men on April 20

By Roy Fuchs, Y's Men on April 11, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Jim Himes

Jim Himes

Interested in learning a bit more about the Russia probe than you hear on cable news, and perhaps about the proposed Obamacare replacement, tax code revisions, even other issues that have dropped below the radar?

Join Y’s Men of Westport/Weston at the Saugatuck Congregational Church at 245 Post Road East, Westport, at 9:30 a.m. on April 20, to listen to U.S. Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th District).

Himes was born in Peru, and “grew up fluent in both Spanish and English and was raised with an awareness of the unique position of the United States in the world.” He is a graduate of Harvard College, and the recipient of a Rhodes Scholarship under which he studied at Oxford University.

He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is ranking member of the NSA and Cybersecurity Subcommittee. He is a former Goldman Sachs banker who also serves on the House Committee on Financial Services.

If you’re a retired or semi-retired man living in Westport or Weston and you’re looking for something new, for an active group with over 400 men, drop by Thursday morning. Join us for coffee, donuts and schmoozing, learn about Y’s Men, hear an interesting speaker, meet old friends, make new ones. Y’s Men gets you out of your house and into your choice of over two dozen activities, from bridge to boating to hiking to international affairs and book discussions. To learn more, visit ysmenwestportweston.org

