Registration underway for Weston’s Memorial Day 5K

Registration is open for runners and walkers for the 24th annual Weston High School PTO Memorial Day Weekend 5K Road Race and Walk and Kids Fun Run being held on Saturday, May 27, rain or shine.

With close to 800 participants from the tri-state area in the 5K Walk/Run and Kids Fun Run in 2016, the organizers of the event hope to see even more families take the healthy challenge of completing one of the courses being offered.

Children may participate in a 100-meter sprint and 400- and 1,600-meter runs around Weston High School’s track. Younger children who are accompanied by a parent may also participate. Adults and children may run or walk the 5K course.

Volunteers and sponsors are also needed. Corporate sponsorship at the platinum, gold, silver, and bronze levels are available. Family sponsorships are a unique opportunity to show your community spirit for runners and non-runners alike. The PTO allocates proceeds from the event to enhance the school’s curriculum, including computer software, teacher training, and equipment for the arts and athletic programs.

Visit weston5k.com for more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, and registration.