When it comes to filling holes in its lineup at the start of each season, a certain philosophy has worked well for the Weston High boys tennis team.

The Trojans have traditionally relied on what 13th-year head coach Gary Meunier calls the “next man up mentality,” in which a player steps up to fill a vacancy immediately ahead of him on the team ladder. This should also work for them in 2017.

“We’re in good shape,” said Meunier, who will be assisted by Dan Frank. “This is a tight-knit group. They work hard.”

Weston again has good numbers. With 17 players, it will be a good mix of experience as well as youth.

The goals have not changed for the Trojans, who again expect to contend for South-West Conference and state Class M championships. Finishing with a 15-3 overall record last season, they accomplished both.

However, Weston did graduate three players since then, all of whom were starters. They will miss former captains Eric Benninghoff, Pranav Madan and Ishan Mirchandani. An All-SWC second team selection, Benninghoff played singles. Madan and Mirchandani played doubles and were both All-SWC selections.

In addition, Weston lost doubles players Tim Lautenbach (All-SWC) and Ryan Anderson, who went out for track this season.

With its depth, the team should be able to fill these spots by having several players step up. In others they have some familiar faces returning.

Again a basically young team, Weston will have four seniors: Charlie Gosnell, Jesse Kallins, James Hastings and Cameron Edgar. All saw significant varsity time last season.

Gosnell (All-SWC second team) be in the singles lineup. Kallins (All-SWC) will likely be at first doubles. Hastings and Edgar (All-SWC) will also be at doubles and are expected to step up in the order as well.

The Trojans will have a strong junior class that includes Sebastian Casellas and Matt Sydney. Both were All-SWC last season and should be at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, for Weston this season.

Classmate Steven Dampf, who is recovering from heart surgery, is expected to return by May and should also be in the singles mix. Reid Brostoff (All-SWC second team) is also back and could team up with Kallins at first doubles.

New to the team is junior Steven Blinder, who Meunier also expects to be in the singles lineup.

Weston will also count on a core group of sophomores that includes Cam Weiller, Drew Berkin, Aaron Miller and Nick Moy, who all played doubles last season. Freshman Grady Tarzian is also making a strong case of being in the starting lineup, according to Meunier.

“The next man up should not be a problem,” he said. “It doesn’t affect any of the goals we set for ourselves.”