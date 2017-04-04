The Weston Forum

Boys lacrosse: Weston 19, Bethel 4

April 4, 2017

The Weston High boys lacrosse team’s attack came out firing in a 19-4 victory over Bethel in the season-opener at home on Tuesday, April 4.

Weston was led by Quentin Catalano with five goals. Alec Steinberg had four and led in assists with four.

Six other players also scored for Weston. Ryan Werner scored three goals with two assists. Scott Peyton had two goals, as did George Goetz, who also had an assist. Bobby Lummis (one assist), Austin Grogan (one assist) and Dan slow each scored one. Jason Lawrence had an assist.

Goalie Owen Shapiro had seven saves for Weston. Dan Lucas was also in goal and had one sav

