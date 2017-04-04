Weston students go bald for a cause

A group of Weston eighth graders on the Weston Middle School basketball and lacrosse teams, as well as a fourth grader, shaved their heads at a St. Baldrick’s fund-raising event at the Westport Family Y on Sunday, March 26, to support childhood cancer research.

St. Baldrick’s is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, with more than $200 million raised to date.

Participating in the event from Weston were Dane Buffardi, Andrew Albert, fourth grader Cooper Schleef, Drew Spitzer, Tyler Kopis, and Liam Cavicchia, Matt Bigelow, Jacob Strouch, Jack Morvillo, Daniel Bello, Robert Barcello, Henry Cohen, and Ben Ferraro.