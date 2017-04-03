The Weston Forum

Girls lacrosse: Weston 13, Bethel 5

By Weston Forum on April 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Led by senior Taylor Moore, the Weston High girls lacrosse team defeated host Bethel 13-5 in the season-opener on Monday, April 3.

Moore finished with eight goals. She also had two assists.

She was one of five six players to score for Weston. Grace Toner (two assists), Alex Manoni, Nicole Werner, Madison Wilson and Mimi Fellowes all netted one goal apiece.

Olivia Ferdinand and Maddy Lustberg split time in goal for Weston. The former had four saves and the latter one.

Christiana Ruiz and Sam Barnum each had two goals for Bethel.

