Weston teen takes top honor at Wilton photo exhibit

By Weston Forum on April 1, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

A homeless man stands in front of a fast food menu in an award-winning photograph, called Hungry, taken by Thomas Bogaev.

A homeless man stands in front of a fast food menu in an award-winning photograph called Hungry, taken by Thomas Bogaev.

Thomas Bogaev, a junior at Weston High School, won first place for one of his photographs in the Wilton Arts Council FOCUS ’17 photography show. He also received Honorable Mention for a second entry.

The young photographer won for his photograph called Hungry, a portrait of a homeless man standing in front of a bright pink advertisement for burgers and fries.

Thomas has been taking pictures for most of his life. While he was in Amsterdam with his family at age 6, his parents gave him his first camera, a digital Canon.

Immediately, Thomas became enamored with the craft, taking photographs wherever the family traveled.

“I think photography helped bring out my love of travel and adventure,” Thomas said. “I was not only seeing the sights but was intent on finding the next great thing to photograph, and usually it was the people.”

Thomas has taken photography classes offered at Weston High School. Next fall, he plans to take AP Studio Art.

“Experiencing a variety of both film and digital projects has made me a more experienced photographer, and has allowed me to focus on the key aspects of a good photograph,” he said.

Thomas has been approached by two area galleries about doing a one-man show in the fall.

Weston High School junior Thomas Bogaev won first prize at the FOCUS ’17 exhibit.

Weston High School junior Thomas Bogaev won first prize at the FOCUS ’17 exhibit.

