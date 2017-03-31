Taste of Wilton offers lots of food sampling

The 10th annual Taste of Wilton will see 19 businesses participating on Monday, April 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton.

Tickets may be purchased online at wiltonchamber.com or at the Chamber office at 86 Old Ridgefield Road, Village Market, or Fairfield County Bank. Tickets are $30 per person in advance or may be purchased at the door for $35 per person.

Exhibitors sampling food and drink are: