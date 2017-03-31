The Weston Forum

Taste of Wilton offers lots of food sampling

A loaded burger from the Little Pub.

The 10th annual Taste of Wilton will see 19 businesses participating on Monday, April 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton.

Tickets may be purchased online at wiltonchamber.com or at the Chamber office at 86 Old Ridgefield Road, Village Market, or Fairfield County Bank. Tickets are $30 per person in advance or may be purchased at the door for $35 per person.

Exhibitors sampling food and drink are:

  • Bianco Rosso Wine Bar and Restaurant
  • Craft 14 Kitchen and Bar
  • Cactus Rose Restaurant and Tequila Bar
  • Chef Jeff’s BBQ and Catering
  • Georgetown Package Store
  • Greenhook Ginsmiths
  • Little Pub
  • Lombardi’s Trattoria
  • Marly’s Bar and Bistro
  • The Schoolhouse at Cannondale
  • Sweet Pierre’s
  • The Painted Cookie
  • Washington Prime
  • Wilton Pizza and Pasta
  • Grand Explorations
  • Why Not Wines
  • Culture Tea
  • Back Porch Bakery
  • Milvinos

