Protestors march for Democracy

Protesters from around the state, including Weston, participated in A March to Defend Democracy in Westport. — Sarah Ragan photo

More than a thousand people participated in “A March to Defend Democracy” on Sunday, March 26, in Westport. A number of  Westonites, some representing the Indivisible CT District 4 organization, were also there.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy was the keynote speaker and was joined by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

The march was a protest organized by the Westport group DefenDemocracy. It began at Jesup Green on Post Road East and ended at Veterans Green.

Democratic-leaning, many in the crowd carried anti-Trump signs, and speakers discussed Trump’s recent health care bill failure and the Supreme Court justice hearing process. Blumenthal expressed concern that Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the court could put the Roe v. Wade abortion decision in danger.

“We saw victory this week because the country rose up like you did,” Blumenthal said in reference to the failure of the health care bill that had been designed to replace the Affordable Care Act.

