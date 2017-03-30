‘Average winter’ is good for Weston’s budget

Spring has officially sprung, and as temperatures rise the likelihood of a major snowstorm is decreasing by the day.

As of press time, Weston’s public works department is currently under budget for snow removal for the current fiscal year.

According to Finance Director Rick Darling, about $100,000 is left in Weston’s snow removal budget for fiscal year 2016-17. However, that number does not take into account the recent snowstorm that closed Weston schools on March 14 and 15.

Darling said the town budgeted $160,000 for all snow- and ice-related expenses and $77,500 for overtime, totaling $237,500.

“It was an average winter for us,” said Public Works Director Joe Lametta. “I wouldn’t say it was a light winter but it definitely wasn’t a bad winter.”

Last year was also pretty light in terms of snowfall, Lametta said, but he added that the previous decade seemed heavier than average.

“I don’t know if winters’ not being as bad as they used to be is going to become a trend, but I know we have to stay prepared,” he said.

Lametta said this year they used around 1,000 tons of Ice B’Gone, a “high-performance ice-melting product.” The department usually uses between 1,000 and 1,500 tons annually.

The department uses around 100 tons of Ice B’Gone for each snowstorm, but for larger storms it often uses a little more.

Ice B’Gone can be stored in the public works garage over the summer, so any excess product can be used for snowstorms next winter.

Lametta said his 10 public works employees and two mechanics have put in a lot of time keeping the roads safe this winter. If a storm is exceptionally bad, he hires up to four subcontractors to help plow and clean the roads.

If there is ultimately an excess in the snow removal budget for this fiscal year, the money will help fund other areas of the public works budget that may be over budget. If everything is paid off, the excess will go into the town’s general fund.

In the upcoming proposed 2017-18 budget, Lametta requested $170,000 for snow removal and $87,000 for overtime for snow removal.

School snow days

There have been five snow days for Weston public schools in this school year. There are no days built into the school calendar to accommodate snow days, so each of those days must be made up.

While schools haven’t officially released the revised final day of school, the original last day was scheduled for Tuesday June 13. Based on five snow days, the new last day of school will likely be Tuesday June 20.

The final day of school will be officially announced by the district on Saturday, April 1.