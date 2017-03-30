The Weston Forum

Girls tennis preview: Trojans again have high hopes

By Rocco Valluzzo on March 30, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Senior captain Cayla Koch returns to first singles for the Weston High girls tennis team in the 2017 season. The Trojans have a number of players back from last season and again hope to contend for league and state championships. — File photo

It has a lot to live up to in the 2017 season, but the Weston High girls tennis team looks forward to the challenge.

The Trojans, the defending South-West Conference and state Class S champions, will try to match that success this season. But before they do, the Trojans have to be patient.

With the weather being uncooperative in the pre-season, they were limited in the amount of time they could get outside to practice.

“We’ve only been out once,” said fourth-year head coach John Martellino, who was not able to hold challenge matches until late last week. “It’s too cold.”

While weather conditions will improve, the Trojans must also get their numbers down to a manageable size. More than 30 prospective players came out, and there will have to be some cuts.

“This team is a nice group of girls,” said Martellino. “I just have to get the numbers down.”

Once that is accomplished, Weston can concentrate on again forming a winning lineup. It will be somewhat different from the one it had last season.

Posting a 21-4 overall record, Weston won its first conference and state championships in five seasons. However, it is without a few talented players who have since graduated.
Two are former captains Andi Rosenblatt and Abbey Roth. The former played second singles and the latter was at doubles. Both were All-SWC selections.

Also gone is singles player Sarah Finkel (All-SWC second team). Doubles players Ava Pucci and Maggie Gross (both All-SWC second team) have graduated as well.

But Martellino is still optimistic about Weston’s chances for success this season. He has a number of starters back and a few newcomers who will step into important roles.

At first singles Weston will once again have senior captain Cayla Koch (All-State, All-SWC), the defending league champ. She will play at Bucknell University next year.

Returning to second singles is sophomore Allie D’Aquino (All-SWC), who went undefeated in all of her matches.

“Cayla and Allie are as good as any two girls in the state,” said Martellino.

Also back are senior captains Rachel Buddenhagen and Lily Berkin, who are doubles candidates. From the junior class are Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman (both All-SWC second team), who are also doubles players.

Sophomore Rachel Finkel (All-SWC) could move from singles to doubles. New to the team is freshman Hannah Anderson, who could also find a spot in the lineup.

“Doubles is a crapshoot,” said Martellino. “It’s very tricky. I have to see what the chemistry is like.”

In any case, the Trojans will have some sort of order in place by their first match on Saturday when they host Wilton. By the end of the season they hope to be better and again have a good record.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Martellino. “I think we’re going to be stronger than last year.”

