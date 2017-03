Tripp Gregory, a fifth grade student at Weston Intermediate School, placed fourth in the under-12 men’s division Southern Vermont Council (SVC) Meisterschaft Stubby Slalom/Dual Giant Slalom at Magic Mountain, Vermont, on March 19. Gregory finishes his 2016-17 alpine race season ranked 10th overall in the SVC under-12 men’s standings. His top-10 ranking earned him an invitation to the New York-Vermont Slalom Fundamentals Project on April 1-2 at Windham Mountain, N.Y. Gregory is a member of the Bromley Outing Club (BOC) alpine race team.