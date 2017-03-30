A familiar lineup will form the backbone of the Weston High varsity softball team for the 2017 season.

For the third straight year the Trojans will use essentially the same core of starting players. They are also hoping for bigger and better things.

“All throughout the time we’ve had this group we’ve improved each year,” said 11th-year head coach Dave Lustberg. “We’re definitely hoping to make state tournament and double-digit wins as well.”

Pre-season practice has been a challenge in some respects. Because of weather and field conditions, the Trojans did not have any outdoor practices until this week. They will have only one scrimmage before starting the season.

“We’re working as hard as we can indoors,” said Lustberg. “We’re taking hitting, grounding and throwing.”

Weston had 25 players come out for the program, which will again have varsity and JV teams. For the former, it has starters back in eight positions.

The Trojans went 6-14 overall last season. Hitting a rough streak, they lost their final nine games.

“There were a lot of one-, two-run losses,” said Lustberg. “I think we’re ready to turn that around and be on the winning side.”

They graduated only three starters since then. Lucy Chestler started at third base and Emily Abrams was in the outfield. Corey Camerato was an infielder and designated hitter.

Again a young team, Weston will have three seniors this season, including Julia Neufeld and captain Sam Hurwitz. The former, an All-Patriot Division selection, returns to shortstop and will bat in the leadoff spot. The latter will again split time between pitching and playing first base.

Up from the JV team is senior Nicole Blitzer, an outfielder and designated hitter.

Weston will count on a number of juniors in starting spots, including captain Jordan Klebanow. She threw out more than 50% of runners attempting to steal last season and was named an All-SWC selection.

Also back is pitcher Analise Icatar, who will also play third base when not in the circle. Classmate Mallory Rogers will be at second base and at third when Icatar pitchers.

An experienced center fielder is junior Sam Phillips. In left field is Taylor Krumwiede.

“We’re solid all around,” said Lustberg. “We’re using the same starters for the last three years. “They’ve been together since freshmen.”

Up from the JV are Caitlin Grogan and Cassidy Nosenzo. Sophomores who could see varsity time include Eliza Maestri, a right fielder who can also play first base when Hurwitz pitches.

Weston also has freshman Ellie English, a possible outfielder and first baseman.

The Trojans will face some good teams in the SWC, including two-time defending champ Newtown, Masuk, New Milford, and Pomperaug. By the time the Trojans face most of them it will be later in the season and they will be more prepared. They open the season on Saturday when they visit Abbott Tech in Danbury.