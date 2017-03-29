The Weston Forum

Weston budget public hearing is tonight

By Weston Forum on March 29, 2017

Weston taxpayers will get to weigh in on the proposals for next year’s town, school, and capital budgets at a public hearing tonight Wednesday, March 29.

The finance board will present the budgets, then hear comments from the public beginning at 8 p.m. in the Weston Middle School library.

The following budgets for 2017-18 have been proposed.

  • Town operating: $12,842,265 (a 2.75% increase over the current year)
  • School operating: $49,907,522 (a 2.05% increase)
  • Capital (for town and schools): $1,223,600 (a 4.43% increase)

The finance board is seeking public input in light of potential state cuts that could have a significant impact on Weston.

