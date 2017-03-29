The Weston Forum

Touch-A-Truck is this Saturday

Celebrate National Love Our Children Day with the 12th annual Touch-A-Truck.

Touch-A-Truck is Saturday, April 1, at Coleytown Middle School in Westport from 9:30 to 1:30.

The event, suitable for the whole family, invites people to explore with their senses and discover more about professionals in the community.

In addition to 40 vehicles for attendees to see, there will be face-painting, an inflatable slide, and a roaming railroad train road. There will also be food trucks at the event.

The quiet hour with no horns is from 9:30 to 10:30.

Touch-A-Truck costs $20 per family, up to six members.

Proceeds will benefit the Westport Weston Cooperative Nursery School. Tickets are available at the door at westportwestoncoop.org. The event will be held rain or shine.

