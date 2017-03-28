The Weston Forum

Weston budget public hearing is tomorrow

By Patricia Gay on March 28, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Weston taxpayers will get to weigh in on the proposals for next year’s town, school, and capital budgets at a public hearing Wednesday, March 29.

The finance board will present the budgets, then hear comments from the public beginning at 8 p.m. in the Weston Middle School library.

The following budgets for 2017-18 have been proposed.

  • Town operating: $12,842,265 (a 2.75% increase over the current year)
  • School operating: $49,907,522 (a 2.05% increase)
  • Capital (for town and schools): $1,223,600 (a 4.43% increase)

The finance board is seeking public input in light of potential state cuts that could have a significant impact on Weston.

Related posts:

  1. Weston finance board set to review budget proposals next week
  2. Weston budget public hearing is Tuesday, March 31
  3. Weston budget public hearing is Wednesday, March 29
  4. Weston’s annual town budget meeting is next Wednesday

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Curtains up for a new professional theater Next Post Channel 79 broadcast schedule
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress