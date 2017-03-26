Editorial: To cut or not to cut?

If you have never attended the finance board’s annual budget public hearing, now is the time to go. In fact, every Weston resident who can go, should.

This public hearing is going to be different. In past years, the finance board listened patiently while residents expressed support or disapproval of the proposed town and school budgets.

But this year, that is not the main issue. Weston is facing a potentially major fiscal challenge from the state that could seriously impact the town’s coffers. Instead of taking sides on the local budget, Westonites must work together on a greater goal — figuring out what to do if the governor’s budget is passed.

The governor is proposing that towns pay one-third of the teacher’ retirement benefit, a fund that for years was paid for by the state. Weston’s share would be $2.35 million. Everyone knows that coming up with a sum this massive will not be achieved simply by making a few budget cuts here and there.

The state budget will not likely be passed until May or June, after Weston’s budget goes to referendum in April. That leaves the town in the lurch, not knowing what cuts the state will ultimately make.

Some area towns have taken pre-emptive steps by cutting unnecessary expenditures and capital projects and reducing staff. None of this is pleasant. None of this is easy.

In Weston, provisos have been added to the town and school budget proposals so officials can make budget reductions “as are necessary and appropriate” when the state weighs in.

While “waiting and seeing” is one strategy, it’s not fair to surprise taxpayers with 11th hour cuts made under duress.

Is it possible for both sides to revisit their budgets (town 2.75% increase, schools 2.05% increase, capital 4.43% increase) and make additional cuts? Can they get to 0% increase?

Are there any other ways for Weston to offset the state’s budget cuts?

Weston residents, you are the taxpayers and the voters — it’s your town. What ideas do you have to mitigate the state cuts?

Let’s hear from you at the budget public hearing on Wednesday, March 29, at 8 p.m. at the Weston Middle School library.