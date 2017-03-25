The Weston Forum

Off to the races

By Weston Forum on March 25, 2017

Weston Cub Scouts had fun at the annual Pinewood Derby.

Weston Cub Scouts celebrated the annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, March 4.

For this event, the Scouts created cars from a block of wood, plastic wheels, and metal axles, and raced their cars on a downhill track.

